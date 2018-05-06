The Asian Age | News



Rajasthan: 5 held for gangrape of 30-yr-old event manager from Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : May 6, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 7:19 pm IST

The accused reportedly brought the woman, who works as an event manager, to Bhiwadi district on pretext of work assignment.

The police rescued the woman from a hotel room in Bhiwadi’s Phool Bagh area late Saturday night. (Representational Image)
 The police rescued the woman from a hotel room in Bhiwadi’s Phool Bagh area late Saturday night. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: Five young men from Delhi have been arrested by Bhiwadi police in Rajasthan for alleged gangrape of a 30-year-old event manager on Saturday night. All the accused and the victim belong to Delhi.

The accused reportedly brought the woman on the pretext of an event management assignment. One of them had met her during a party at his relative's house in New Delhi where she was tasked with the event management work, the police said. They reportedly told her that they have a factory in Bhiwadi where they were planning a function according she accompanied them for site inspection to plan the event.

They arrived in Bhiwadi in the afternoon and checked into a hotel where three rooms had been booked by the accused. "They spiked her drink with some drugs and took turns to rape her," the police said on the basis of the survivor’s statement.

When the impact of the drug weakened and consciousness returned, the survivor informed her friend in Delhi about her ordeal who alerted the cops in Delhi and Alwar.

The police rescued the woman from the hotel room in Bhiwadi’s Phool Bagh area late Saturday night.

The police detained the five accused.

The suspects have been identified as Vikas Jindal (38), Rakesh (39), Sanjay Garg (32), Vishu (41) and Sandeep (31).

Vikas and Vishu are factory owners. Vishu owns factory in Delhi while Vikas is owner of a chemical factory in Alwar.

Among rest of the three accused, Rakesh runs a mobile accessories shop, Sanjay Garg has a mobile accessories shop while Sandeep is claimed to be sub-inspector with CISF.

