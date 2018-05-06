The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi seeks answers from Modi on ‘tainted’ candidates

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 6, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 4:26 am IST

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated for May 12 and results will be out on May 15.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: War of words intensified between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a few days remaining for the high-stake Karnataka Assembly polls.

Mr Gandhi on Saturday dared Prime Minister Modi to speak for five minutes on BJP’s “tainted” candidates, including its chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa. With just a week left for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, both Congress and BJP have got into a war of words, challenging each other. BJP is making an all-out effort to oust the Congress government from the state.

“You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here’s a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of ‘Karnataka’s Most Wanted’,” said Rahul in a tweet.

Earlier Mr Modi had taken a dig at Mr Gandhi asking him to deliver a speech of five minutes without referring to his notes. So Mr. Gandhi attached a small video with his tweet the video says, “Dear PM, Will you speak for 5 minutes on 8 tickets to the Reddy Brothers Gang? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery, your CM candidate?When will you speak on your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases?” the video says, carrying pictures and names of BJP leaders. The video further adds, “Awaiting your reply! PS: You can refer to a paper for answers.”

Mr Gandhi’s tweet is part of the Congress strategy to build its offensive against the BJP around the Reddy brothers. They represent a chunk of corruption allegations that mushroomed during the BJP government led by BS Yeddyurappa. The plan is to blunt the corruption charges that are being levied at the Congress by the top leadership of the BJP.

Mr Gandhi during his campaign in Gujarat Assembly elections last year had termed the GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, while in Karnataka he has also invoked other characters from the blockbuster film Sholay and said, “The BJP is playing ‘Sholay’ movie in Karnataka with a ‘Gabbar Singh’ gang featuring the scam-tainted jailbirds of his party as Kalia and Samba,” he said.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated for May 12 and results will be out on May 15.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bs yeddyurappa, prime minister narendra modi, karnataka assembly polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

2

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

3

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

4

Google to verify identity of US political ad buyers

5

Simmba my home territory, always wanted to be action hero, says Ranveer Singh

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham