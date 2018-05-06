Modi alleges Cong, JD(S) pact; Siddaramaiah rakes up Reddys’ ‘graft’

PM predicts big win; Cong says corruption BJP’s weakest point.

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up the attack on the Congress and the JD(S) claiming that H.D. Deve Gowda’s party has entered into a “secret” pact with th Congress for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Predicting a handsome victory for the BJP, Mr Modi said, “When the results for the Karnataka elections are out on May 15, then it will not be an Indian National Congress. It will become PPP Congress.”

“That means Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress,” he said.

Karnataka is one of the only four states ruled by the Congress. The other three are Punjab, Puducherry and Mizoram.

As the Prime Minister heli-hopped across the state, addressing four rallies and raising issues ranging from corruption to development, chief minister’s Siddaramaiah’s twitter account rang with rebuttals and rejoinders.

“Heard you spun a new abbreviation ‘PPP’ today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy — ‘Of the People, By the People, For the People’. While your party is a ‘Prison’, ‘Price Rise’ & ‘Pakoda’ party. Am I right, Sir?” the chief minister tweeted.

While Mr Modi targeted the Congress over corruption and dynastic politics, he hit out at the JD(S) for entering into a secret understanding with the Congress.

“Poll surveys, political pundits... Everyone is saying the JD(S) cannot defeat the Congress. They cannot form government. If anyone can change the government in Karnataka, it is the BJP,” he said.

“If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S)... Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding... An understanding behind the curtains,” said Mr Modi, who lavished praise on JD(S) patriarch and Mr Gowda only a few days ago.

The Prime Minister said that it was with the support of Mr Gowda’s party that the Congress had its mayor in Bengaluru.

Mr Modi said the Congress, which ruled the country for decades, with “one family” in power for most part, neglected the poor and farmers.

“Garibi, garibi, garibi (poverty, poverty, poverty) was their constant rant. But once the son of a poor mother became the prime minister, they clammed shut...Now they don’t talk about poverty,” he said.

He alleged the Congress was responsible for the backwardness of Tumakuru. The farmers, he said, were suffering because of the policies of successive Congress governments at the Centre and in the state.

“Congress needs to be punished for ensuring Karnataka has a better future,” Mr Modi said.

Responding to Mr Modi calling the Congress corrupt, Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted, “So, now I need certificates from robber-barons? The BJP may be a washing machine, Karnataka is not.”

“Even if the CBI does not, we will punish the Reddy brothers and all those involved in the mining loot. SIT is already conducting investigations,” said the combative chief minister.

On the Prime Minister’s reference to the Mahadayi river water dispute, he tweeted, “Dear Shri @narendramodi, Only the Prime Minister can intervene in Mahadayi when Goa CM does not agree for talks. Dear PM @narendramodiavare, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption against our government. Can you speak for five minutes on the ethics of using the Reddy Bros’ to win an election?”