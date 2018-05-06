The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 06, 2018

India, All India

J&K militants abduct, kill 2 civilians; SPO wounded

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 6, 2018, 4:25 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 6:58 am IST

J&K Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of three civilians in Bandipore and Baramulla districts. (Photo: AP)
 J&K Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of three civilians in Bandipore and Baramulla districts. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militants abducted and later shot dead two persons in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Another civilian was killed by militants in Baramulla district and a special police officer injured in Pulwama in separate incidents.

The militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa, 45, and his relative Bashir Ahmad Dar, 26, — both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district — on Friday night and abducted them, a police official said.

“At about 3.30 am on Saturday, the militants shot both of them dead,” he said.

Their bodies were found by near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

In a separate incident in Baramulla district, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, 35, a driver, was shot dead and his wife, Saima, 32, injured at Harwan in Sopore by militants who entered into their house on Thursday night.

“Mir, who was hit by a bullet in the chest, succumbed to his injuries on Friday,” said a police spokesman.

Saima, who was shot in both the legs, was taken to Srinagar for treatment, police said.

In southern Pulwama, militants shot at and critically wounded special police officer (SPO) Showkat Ahmed Dar near a filling station in Rahmoo area of the district on Saturday.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of three civilians in Bandipore and Baramulla districts.

