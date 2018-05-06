The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:36 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian

PTI
Published : May 6, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 8:33 am IST

Acting on information about the presence of militants in Zainapora area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Gunfight in Badigam village in Zainapora area is underway. (Photo: Representational)
 Gunfight in Badigam village in Zainapora area is underway. (Photo: Representational)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there on Sunday morning, a police official said. 

"The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated," the official said. "The gunfight is still on," he said, adding that further details were awaited.

Tags: j&k encounter, shopian encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

2

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

3

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

4

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

5

Google to verify identity of US political ad buyers

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham