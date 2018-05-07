Jharkhand: Another minor girl raped, set on fire; battling for life

The incident in Pakur district took place on Friday night and the accused was arrested after the incident came to light on Saturday.

The girl has been admitted to a nursing home in Jangipur in neighbouring West Bengal, with 70 per cent burns, police said, adding that she is battling for life. (Representational Image)

Pakur (Jharkhand): A minor girl was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in Jharkhand's Pakur district, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The incident comes close on the heels of another minor girl being allegedly raped and burnt to death in the state's Chatra district, in which 15 people were arrested till Saturday and a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the case.

The incident in Pakur district took place on Friday night and the accused was arrested after the incident came to light on Saturday, police said.

The girl has been admitted to a nursing home in Jangipur in neighbouring West Bengal, with 70 per cent burns, they said, adding that she is battling for life.

The accused entered the girl's house when she was alone and raped her, officer-in-charge, Pakur Town police station, Indrasekhar Jha, said.

The officer said that when the victim said she would inform her family members about the incident, the accused dragged her to the bathroom, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

The victim's neighbours rushed to the spot after they heard her screams, rescued her and took her to the Jangipur nursing home, police said.

Jha said a police team has recorded the victim's statement. Confirming the incident, Pakur Superintendent of Police Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said the accused has been arrested.