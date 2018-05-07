The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

India, All India

Govt move unprecedented, says SC judge on KM Joseph's elevation row

PTI
Published : May 6, 2018, 8:52 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 8:51 pm IST

Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph said more detailed discussions should take place on the matter.

Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph said, 'Things that should not have happened had happened -- that is the general feeling.' (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph said, 'Things that should not have happened had happened -- that is the general feeling.' (Photo: File)

Kochi: The government's decision to send back the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation for elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph as a judge of the top court was unprecedented and needed more detailed discussions, Justice Kurian Joseph, a member of the collegium, said on Sunday.

"Things that should not have happened had happened -- that is the general feeling," the apex court judge told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kochi. He was replying to a question on the Centre returning the recommendation of the collegium and asking it to reconsider Justice KM Joseph's elevation to the apex court.

"There is no precedent of the names recommended by the collegium being returned (by the Centre). So, more detailed discussions should take place (on the matter)," the Supreme Court judge said, without elaborating further.

The collegium had, on May 2, deferred a decision on the issue of reconsidering its recommendation to elevate Justice KM Joseph, after it was sent back by the government in April.

The five-member collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, met after the apex court's working hours, but no decision was taken as certain differences between the members could not be resolved.

The Centre, while returning the file of Justice Joseph to the collegium, had also mentioned that judges from various high courts had not found a place in the apex court.

Justice KM Joseph's name was recommended, along with that of then senior advocate, Indu Malhotra, on January 10 for their elevation as apex court judges.

The government had, on April 26, declined to accept the recommendation of the collegium and asked it to reconsider Justice Joseph's name. Malhotra was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on April 27.

In an unprecedented move, justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Joseph had called a press meet in January and highlighted certain issues in the judiciary.

Tags: km joseph elevation row, kurian joseph, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

2

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

3

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

4

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

5

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham