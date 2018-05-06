The Asian Age | News

CM Yogi Adityanath visits storm-hit areas in Agra, meets victims

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 6, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 12:51 am IST

A total of 70 people had been killed and over 83 injured in the thunderstorm.

The CM, who reached Agra on Friday night cutting short his Karnataka poll campaign after the opposition targeted him for his absence from the state, met people injured in the dust storm. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the areas ravaged by Wednesday’s duststorm in Agra district where he took stock of the damage. He also met the victims and their families and assured them of all necessary help.

Agra was the worst-hit district in the thunderstorm and 43 people had died while more than 30 were injured. A total of 70 people had been killed and over 83 injured in the thunderstorm.

Other districts affected included Bijnore, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Ferozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao.

The CM also met officials in the district and asked them about the relief work being done for those who had been rendered homeless. He also did an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of dead, Mr Adityanath said, “We are giving all possible help, we have provided Rs 4 lakh compensation for the deceased and all the injured are being provided free treatment in hospitals”.

“The storm destroyed lives. I have come to express my condolences. As soon I got the information, I told officers and ministers to reach affected parts of UP. We cannot bring back those who passed away,” he said.

He added that around 8,000 people have been rescued and the power supply that was disrupted would be restored at the earliest.

Hours after the thunderstorm on Wednesday night left behind a trail of death and devastation, the chief minister had directed state officers to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to the affected. He had also warned that no laxity will be tolerated in providing aid to those in need.

Meanwhile, relatives of those admitted in the S.N. Medical College have alleged that they were locked up in a room during the chief minister’s visit by the hospital authorities.

Tags: up dust storm, karnataka assembly polls, yogi adityanath

