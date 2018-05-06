The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 06, 2018

BJP MLA condemns legal marriageable age, says its reason for 'love jihad'

PTI
Published : May 6, 2018, 6:56 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 6:55 pm IST

BJP MLA Gopal Parmar asked parents of young girls to guard against 'love jihad' to prevent their families from being ruined.

Addressing a women's event in the district on Saturday, Agar Malwa MLA Gopal Parmar said that earlier families used to fix marriages of girls in their childhood and that such relationships used to 'last long'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Addressing a women's event in the district on Saturday, Agar Malwa MLA Gopal Parmar said that earlier families used to fix marriages of girls in their childhood and that such relationships used to 'last long'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: A BJP legislator has termed the women's legal marriageable age of 18 years as a "disease", and claimed it was the reason behind cases of 'love jihad' and elopement.

Addressing a women's event in the district on Saturday, Agar Malwa MLA Gopal Parmar said that earlier families used to fix marriages of girls in their childhood and that such relationships used to "last long". He asked parents of young girls to guard against 'love jihad' to prevent their families from being ruined.

"Ever since the government started the disease of 18 years, girls started running away (eloping) from their homes," Parmar said. He said the "love jihad fever" has now been catching up.

"We are not worried what our daughter is doing. She leaves home saying that she is going for a coaching class where naughty and shrewd people come...with whom she runs away," the legislator said.

"I request mothers and sisters that they should be careful about the love jihad fever...with sweet talks...be careful...or your homes would be ruined," he warned.

