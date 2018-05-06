The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 06, 2018

India, All India

BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law arrested for duping railway job seekers

PTI
Published : May 6, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 8:49 am IST

Mukul Roy, who was the Union railway minister in 2012, described the arrest as a 'political conspiracy'.

 "This is a conspiracy hatched by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against me and my family members," said BJP leader Mukul Roy. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Police arrested BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law from New Delhi for allegedly duping railway job seekers, a senior official said on Saturday.

Roy's brother-in-law Srijan Roy was arrested from Delhi airport late Saturday night by a team of police from Bizpur police station in North 24 Parganas district on the basis of complaints which were filed around six years ago, the police officer said.

"Srijan Roy has been arrested for taking money from several people on the pretext of providing them jobs," a district police official said.

The accused was produced at a district court on Saturday and was remanded to 12 days of police custody, he added.

Describing the arrest as "political conspiracy", Mukul Roy, who was the Union railway minister in 2012 when the cases were lodged against his brother-in-law, said he himself was the actual target of the move.

"This is a conspiracy hatched by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against me and my family members. She is resorting to such things because she is afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am the real target of this conspiracy," Mukul Roy said.

Mukul Roy was a close confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was one of the founding members of Trinamool Congress. Over the last few years his relation with the Trinamool supremo soured and in November 2017 he joined the BJP.

Tags: mukul roy, trinamool congress (tmc), bharatiya janata party ( bjp)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

