35-yr-old Hyd woman goes to hospital after husband beats her, raped by staff

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman, who was a victim of domestic violence, was raped by a ward attendant in the government-run Osmania hospital in Hyderabad around midnight on Wednesday, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint said that she went to the hospital to obtain a medico-legal certificate after her husband had beaten her up.

At about 9 pm when she sat in the waiting hall after treatment, a man approached her. He took her to the first floor inside the hospital and raped her, the complaint said.

The man threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone and fled, police said.

Soon after the woman lodged the complaint, B Nagaraju, the 45-year-old ward attendant, was arrested after the woman identified him from photographs of staff members shown to her.

Nagaraju was nabbed along with a home guard Qmar E-Ilahi, who was arrested on the charge of not reporting the matter despite "observing" the act, police said.

