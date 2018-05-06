The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Hardik Pandya celebrates wicket of Shubman Gill. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018,MI v KKR: Mitchell McClenaghan ends to Chris Lynn's blazing innings
 
India, All India

35-yr-old Hyd woman goes to hospital after husband beats her, raped by staff

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 6, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2018, 5:26 pm IST

A 35-yr-old woman was raped by ward attendant in govt-run Osmania hospital in Hyderabad around midnight on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint said that she went to the hospital to obtain a medico-legal certificate after her husband had beaten her up. (Representational Image)
 According to the police, the woman in her complaint said that she went to the hospital to obtain a medico-legal certificate after her husband had beaten her up. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman, who was a victim of domestic violence, was raped by a ward attendant in the government-run Osmania hospital in Hyderabad around midnight on Wednesday, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint said that she went to the hospital to obtain a medico-legal certificate after her husband had beaten her up.

At about 9 pm when she sat in the waiting hall after treatment, a man approached her. He took her to the first floor inside the hospital and raped her, the complaint said.

The man threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone and fled, police said.

Soon after the woman lodged the complaint, B Nagaraju, the 45-year-old ward attendant, was arrested after the woman identified him from photographs of staff members shown to her.

Nagaraju was nabbed along with a home guard Qmar E-Ilahi, who was arrested on the charge of not reporting the matter despite "observing" the act, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: rape, crime, woman raped, domestic violence, crime against women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

2

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

3

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

4

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

5

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham