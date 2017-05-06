The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:59 PM IST

India, All India

Students clash with security forces in J&K's Handwara, Pulwama

PTI
Published : May 6, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 2:29 pm IST

Students from the government higher secondary school in Pulwama staged a protest against the alleged high-handedness of security forces.

Students clash with security forces in Kashmir. (Photo: DC/HU Naqash)
 Students clash with security forces in Kashmir. (Photo: DC/HU Naqash)

Srinagar: Clashes broke out on Saturday between protesting students and security forces in Handwara town in north and Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police said.

Several students have been injured in the clashes which were going on till last reports came in.

Dozens of students from the government higher secondary school in Newa area of Pulwama district staged a protest against the alleged high-handedness of security forces, a police official said.

He said the students were asked by security forces to disperse but they refused, leading to clashes.

The students pelted stones at security forces, who resorted to baton charge and tear smoke shelling, the official said, adding that clashes were going on till the reports last came in.

Similar protests took place in Handwara town of Kupwara district where students of the government degree college clashes with security forces, the official said.

He said the students indulged in stone pelting, prompting the law enforcing agencies to use force.

A police raid on government degree college Pulwama on April 15 had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir on April 17.

The protests have been going on intermittently since then, prompting authorities to suspend class work in the higher educational institutions for over a week last month as a precautionary measure.

The students are agitating over the alleged high-handedness of police and are demanding action against the erring personnel for roughing up students.

A number of students were arrested during clashes in Srinagar and elsewhere in the valley.

Tags: pulwama attack, stone pelting, kashmir unrest, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Android Nougat development bids goodbye

2

Lenovo launches a smartband with OLED display for Rs 1,999

3

Cassini probe finds vast void between Saturn's rings

4

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay USD 110.5 million to Virginia woman

5

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham