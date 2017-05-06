PM has failed to stop incursions by Pak: Congress

The Congress claimed that when the UPA was in power, the situation in Kashmir was much better.

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre over its policy to deal with Pakistan and Kashmir issue. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to what action has been taken by the government over continued incursions by Pakistan on the border. Since the killing of security personnel in Kashmir the Congress has been asking the government to walk the talk on prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Referring to the statement of BJP president Amit Shah, the Congress leader said, “When Amit Shah was in Opposition, he had claimed that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister all attacks will come to an end. Has it happened?”

Mr Sibal went on to add that there is a dangerous trend which is developing in Kashmir. It is not Yasin Malik, Geelani or Mirwaiz who are leading the agitation but it is the youth which is out on the streets and it is a disturbing trend.

The Congress claimed that when the UPA was in power, the situation in Kashmir was much better.

“Instead of birthday greetings and going to Pakistan the Prime Minister should concentrate on improving the security situation in the country,” Mr Sibal said. The Congress leader also expressed dismay at the fact that the Government of India has no policy in dealing with these sensitive issues.