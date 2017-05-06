The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 AM IST

India, All India

PM has failed to stop incursions by Pak: Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 6, 2017, 1:45 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 1:41 am IST

The Congress claimed that when the UPA was in power, the situation in Kashmir was much better.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre over its policy to deal with Pakistan and Kashmir issue. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to what action has been taken by the government over continued incursions by Pakistan on the border. Since the killing of security personnel in Kashmir the Congress has been asking the government to walk the talk on prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Referring to the statement of BJP president Amit Shah, the Congress leader said, “When Amit Shah was in Opposition, he had claimed that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister all attacks will come to an end. Has it happened?”

Mr Sibal went on to add that there is a dangerous trend which is developing in Kashmir. It is not Yasin Malik, Geelani or Mirwaiz who are leading the agitation but it is the youth which is out on the streets and it is a disturbing trend.

The Congress claimed that when the UPA was in power, the situation in Kashmir was much better.

“Instead of birthday greetings and going to Pakistan the Prime Minister should concentrate on improving the security situation in the country,” Mr Sibal said. The Congress leader also expressed dismay at the fact that the Government of India has no policy in dealing with these sensitive issues.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, kapil sibal, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi teases the upcoming Redmi 4 for India

2

Qualcomm to unveil 14nm Snapdragon 660

3

Fatima Sana Shaikh is Aamir Khan's leading lady in Thugs Of Hindostan!

4

Mumbai: World's first 'ladies special' suburban train turns 25

5

Did you know? There’s a ‘secret’ backspace in iPhone’s calculator

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham