Intel agencies will ensure anti-India channels are not aired in Kashmir: BJP

ANI
Published : May 6, 2017, 7:59 am IST
The BJP's reaction came after reports emerged that anti-India propaganda was being aired in Kashmir Valley via private cable networks.

An Indian policeman throws brick chips at Kashmiri protesters during a protest in Srinagar, Kashmir. Government forces fired tear gas to stop demonstrations after separatists called for protests against a police raid in a college in which at least 50 students were injured on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
Bangalore: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that the intelligence agencies will ensure that the anti-India channels are not aired in Kashmir Valley.

BJP leader S Prakash said that the Indian intelligence and security agencies are going to initiate necessary actions so that the signals of anti-India propaganda channel do not reach Indian soil.

The reports said that over 50 Saudi and Pakistani channels, including Zakir Naik's banned Peace TV preaching Salafist Islam, and others indulging in anti-India propaganda have been beaming unchecked into many homes in Kashmir via private cable networks.

These channels have been adding fuel to the violence and unrest in Kashmir Valley right under the nose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP coalition government in the state where the separatists have been demanding ' Azadi' (freedom from Indian rule).

Tags: bharatiya janata party, kashmir unrest, anti-india propaganda, banned channels
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

