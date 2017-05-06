The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

Action to be taken against those responsible for gas leakage: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published : May 6, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 8:20 pm IST

Sisodia said a team from the AIIMS was carrying out a study on the medical impact of the gas leakage incident.

Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia visits victims of gas leak at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia visits victims of gas leak at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the gas leakage incident that led to the hospitalisation of around 450 girl students in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area today, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said most of the girls, who were hospitalised after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness, were discharged, adding that a few of them were kept under observation.

"The Delhi government has asked the district magistrate to investigate the matter and find out how the gas was leaked at the depot. We have asked the DM to take strict action against those found guilty of negligence," Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the students at one of the hospitals.

Sisodia said a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was carrying out a study on the medical impact of the gas leakage incident.

Earlier in the day, around 450 girl students of two schools run by the city administration Rani Jhansi School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School had to be hospitalised after toxic fumes spread due to a chemical leakage at a container depot located near the schools.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has instructed all the Centre-run hospitals to be ready to help the victims.

A team of doctors from the AIIMS has been put on stand-by to cater to any emergency.

Tags: gas leak, delhi school, child welfare, fire services, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This photo of a girl with a really 'long' hand is going viral

2

Archaeologists discover remains of ancient city ruins in China

3

Kajol ignores Malaika at common friend’s party; is Karan to be blamed?

4

Katrina Kaif visits cosmetologist; is it the heat or something else?

5

Android Nougat development bids goodbye

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham