Monday, Apr 06, 2020 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

India, All India

PM calls CMs ahead of key phase in corona battle

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2020, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2020, 5:08 pm IST

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana request Modi for more money and vital equipment

An image posted by prime minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account after he lit a lamp as a symbol of the nation's battle against the coronavirus. (Twitter)
 An image posted by prime minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter account after he lit a lamp as a symbol of the nation's battle against the coronavirus. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Yesterday, Sunday, before he lit a lamp, prime minister Narendra Modi telephoned the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Such calls from the PM to CMs have grown in frequency and thus indicate his urgency as he seeks to give them guidance on tackling the Covid-19, now in its most threatening phase.

But with the two Telugu states, such calls by the PM have something of the quality of a parent telephoning a son at university -- a request for money, “to buy books”, is never far away. The two Telugu-speaking states are so desperately broke –Andhra Pradesh perpetually and Telangana recently—that they have both taken the unprecedented action of slashing the salaries of even legislators.

So despite the fact that New Delhi only late last week released funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy presented to the prime minister a long list of projects awaiting devolution of funds from the Centre, totalling something like Rs 7000 crore.

While thanking the PM for releasing funds under the revenue deficit grant (only to AP) and state disaster risk management funds (to several states), Jagan Mohan Reddy presented to Modi an impressive litany: the Centre has yet to release Rs 2100 crore for the Polavaram project as reimbursement for bills borne by the state government; Rs 2200 crore for the Civil Supplies Department; Rs 1100 crore for local bodies; Rs 1050 crore for the Backward Areas Development Fund for four Rayalaseema and three north costal districts; and Rs 900 crore as GST compensation.

According to officials in the AP admin, Modi told Jagan: "I will take necessary steps."

On the coronavirus front, both chief ministers expressed to the PM their optimism that come April 8, the curve will start flattening out. This is really optimistic because, fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have in fact spurted in both states in the past few days.

On Sunday, when the conversation took place, Telangana had 290 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths registered. In AP, the count was sharply up to 262 positive and two deaths.

In the case of K Chandrasekhar Rao, this optimism was in line with the exuberance he affected two Saturdays ago, that come April 7, no less than 26,000 people would have left quarantine wards, cured and healthy. 

The Telangana CM acknowleded his belied optimism but blamed the Tablighi Jamaat super spreader incident for it. He told the PM that they all the Tablighi Jamaat returnees have been traced and their contacts mapped.

In other words, both chief ministers have adopted the Tablighi Jamaat narrative of the central government to explain why the coronavirus epidemic has not yet been controlled, and may spiral out of control.

This narrative goes like this: In the beginning the two administrations concentrated on foreign returnees and were on top of the game. But then, the Tablighi Jamaat marred the script by congregating in Delhi and then fanning out all over the country. That took the Covid-19 virus into unanticipated places, and the number spurt seen in the past week are nearly entirely due to that.

At present most of the coronavirus positive cases coming to light are Tablighi Jamaat returnees or contacts. Both CMs expressed the hope that when the 14-day quarantine period passes, and no more new cases come up, then the state would have emerged in the clear from this epidemic.

Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested to the PM that after April 14, when the current three-week lockdown will end, it would be advisable not to resume trains for a few more days. So also cinema theatres.

Tags: pm narendra modi, telangana, andhra pradesh, chief ministers, k chandrasekhar rao, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi along with senior officials inspects Taat Patti Bakhal area where health workers were attacked by some locals who went there to screen residents in wake of COVID 19 pandemic, in Indore. PTI Photo

693 people test positive for Covid19 in one day, cases rise to 4,067

The patient, an autorickshaw driver, met with the accident on March 31. PTI Photo

Hospital staff quarantined in Pune after accident victim tests positive for Covid19

Representational image (PTI)

Covid suspect falls to death while trying to run away from quarantine facility

Representational Image

UGC asks varsities to set up helpline to address Covid19 related stress

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way because Tablighi Jamaat sends over a lot of food?

2

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

3

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

4

Tinder Passport frees you from location 'lockdown', lets all users connect across borders now

5

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham