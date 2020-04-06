Monday, Apr 06, 2020 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

Maharashtra covid tally climbs to 781 after 33 fresh cases

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2020, 11:58 am IST

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai

Firefighters spray disinfectants outside closed shops at a market to contain the spread of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in Nagpur. PTI photo
 Firefighters spray disinfectants outside closed shops at a market to contain the spread of coronavirus, during a nationwide lockdown, in Nagpur. PTI photo

Mumbai: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781 with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

"The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said.

The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

