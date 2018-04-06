Won’t soften stand over communal issues: Nitish Kumar

There are elements in every society who keep looking for an opportunity to create tension, says Nitish Kumar.

Patna/new Delhi: In a message apparently aimed at alliance partner BJP, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that just as he has not compromised with corruption, he should not be expected to compromise with communalism.

At least three districts in Bihar have been rocked by communal violence and Opposition parties, including former alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have blamed Nitish Kumar for the situation. A BJP leader has been arrested for inciting violence.

Speaking at a function in Patna, Mr Kumar said, “There are elements in every society who keep looking for an opportunity to create tension. We are committed to peace, communal harmony and brotherhood, and if somebody tries to disturb that, then he has to go behind bars. Such elements won’t be spared.”

Mr Kumar also attacked the Opposition parties for criticising prohibition policy, saying the stance was anti-poor since the economically deprived sections of the society suffer most on account of alcoholism.

“There are people who are angry with me because of obvious reasons. They are welcome to do so. They may even try to destroy me if it makes them happy. But it is my request, for heaven’s sake do not start opposing prohibition just because you want to oppose me”, he added.

Mr Kumar, who had come to power in Bihar as part of the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress as partners, exited the coalition last year and formed the government with BJP.

Taking a swipe at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Mr Kumar said, “Some people have no understanding of any issue but they love to keep tweeting all through the day. I am often accused of being responsible for such figures getting into the limelight. Perhaps, I am gullible”.