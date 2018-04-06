The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Russia’s ties a matter of concern, says Nirmala Sitharaman

India and Russia have been traditionally close military allies with more than 60 per cent of India’s defence equipment being of Russian origin.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Emphasising that Russia remains a long-standing friend and partner, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said in Moscow that the continued and rising unpredictability in relations between major powers in the prevailing international situation is both “unprecedented” and “a matter of concern”.

During her address at the ‘VII Moscow Conference on International Security’ on Wednesday, Sitharaman said: “A key facet of the prevailing international situation is the continued and rising unpredictability in relations between major powers. This is both unprecedented and a matter of concern... The current deterioration of ties between Russia and the West is a reflection of this trend.”

While India and Russia have been traditionally close military allies with more than 60 per cent of India’s defence equipment being of Russian origin, of late a certain apprehension is believed to have crept in their ties due to India’s fast growing proximity to the US.

In that backdrop, Russia’s ties with the US and most NATO countries have taken a dip that escalated after a poison nerve gas attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in UK’s Salisbury which the Western powers suspect to have been engineered by Russia. This has led to a spate of expulsions of diplomats between Russia and the Western powers.

However, underscoring the importance and significance of Russia’s role, Ms Sitharaman said: “Russia has also established new partnerships, even as it continues to build ties with older friends and allies,” she said

“At the same time, relations between Russia and some countries are now beset with serious differences. This has created a complex dynamic,” she added.

