The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

India, All India

Nirav Modi in Hong Kong? Govt sends request for provisional arrest

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 10:49 am IST

A request for the provisional arrest has been submitted to the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

An FIR was registered against Nirav Modi by the CBI for an alleged fraud worth several thousand crores in the Punjab National Bank two months ago. (Photo: File)
 An FIR was registered against Nirav Modi by the CBI for an alleged fraud worth several thousand crores in the Punjab National Bank two months ago. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has submitted a request to Hong Kong authorities for provisional arrest of Nirav Modi, wanted in connection with PNB loan fraud, the government said on Thursday.

"The Ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People's Republic of China, for which a request has been submitted to them on March 23, 2018," VK Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha. He was asked whether the ministry has any clue about the whereabouts of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

A provisional arrest is made pending a formal extradition request.

Singh said the MEA had suspended passports of the two diamond merchants. This was done after an FIR was registered against them by the CBI for an alleged fraud worth several thousand crores in the Punjab National Bank two months ago.

Modi and Choksi had fled the country after the alleged bank fraud came to light.

The MEA had served show cause notices to Modi and Choksi on February 16, giving them a week to respond.

Also Read: PNB fraud case: Govt revokes passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

"Since they failed to respond within the stipulated time period, their passports were revoked on February 23, 2018," he said.

Tags: pnb fraud, nirav modi, mehul choksi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

2

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

3

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

4

Virgin Galactic conducts 1st powered flight of new spaceship

5

2018 CWG: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, India win third medal

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham