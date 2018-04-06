The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

India, All India

Lalu, Rabri find match for son; Tej Pratap to marry Aishwarya Rai

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 2:39 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai is daughter of RJP lawmaker Chandrika Rai and grand daughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai.

The engagement ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai will take place later this month and marriage will be held only next month in the state capital. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The engagement ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai will take place later this month and marriage will be held only next month in the state capital. (Photo: Screengrab)

Patna: RJD supremo and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife's hunt for 'sansakari bahu' for their elder son Tej PratapYadav is finally over.

Former Bihar health minister, Tej Pratap (30) will tie knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of six-time Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Chandrika Rai and a cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav in many governments.

Aishwarya is the grand daughter of Daroga Prasad Rai, a Congress leader who also served as the chief minister of Bihar for 11 months in 1970.

The development was confirmed by a close aide of Lalu’s family on Thursday who said the marriage has been finalised but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, the engagement ceremony of Tej and Aishwarya will take place later this month and marriage will be held only next month in the state capital.

The venue of the marriage is said to be the Veterinary Grounds in Patna, the same place where Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s son was married following Tej Pratap’s threat.

Aishwarya Rai, a history graduate from Miranda House college of University of Delhi, hails from Chhapra. She did her schooling from Notre Dame Academy in Patna.

While Rai holds an MBA degree from Amity University, her would-be husband Tej Pratap is 12th pass.

Aishwarya, 25, has two younger siblings – one sister who studies in Bengaluru and a brother who is a lawyer at Patna High Court.

On the Lalu’s 70th birthday in 2017, when media had questioned Rabri Devi about marriage plans of her sons, she had replied that the family was searching ‘sanskari’ daughters-in-law for her sons. Rabri had said that she was searching for a girl who respects elders and abstain from trips to mall and cinema. She added that her daughter-in-law should be a home maker.

That set of conditions stated by Rabri Devi for a perfect bride for her sons had triggered a mild controversy but Lalu Yadav had moved quickly, explaining her seemingly regressive remarks to mean something very different.

"Sanskari bahu doesn't mean veiled, home bound, dependent lady. It means strong willed, loving, caring lady, whthr (whether) working women or housewife (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

The marriage ceremony next month gives Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a 14-term and was recently brought to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment and check-up, enough time to seek parole to join the family for the wedding.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rabri devi, tej pratap yadav, aishwarya rai
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham