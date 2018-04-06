Lalu, Rabri find match for son; Tej Pratap to marry Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is daughter of RJP lawmaker Chandrika Rai and grand daughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai.

The engagement ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai will take place later this month and marriage will be held only next month in the state capital. (Photo: Screengrab)

Patna: RJD supremo and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife's hunt for 'sansakari bahu' for their elder son Tej PratapYadav is finally over.

Former Bihar health minister, Tej Pratap (30) will tie knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of six-time Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Chandrika Rai and a cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav in many governments.

Aishwarya is the grand daughter of Daroga Prasad Rai, a Congress leader who also served as the chief minister of Bihar for 11 months in 1970.

The development was confirmed by a close aide of Lalu’s family on Thursday who said the marriage has been finalised but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, the engagement ceremony of Tej and Aishwarya will take place later this month and marriage will be held only next month in the state capital.

The venue of the marriage is said to be the Veterinary Grounds in Patna, the same place where Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s son was married following Tej Pratap’s threat.

Aishwarya Rai, a history graduate from Miranda House college of University of Delhi, hails from Chhapra. She did her schooling from Notre Dame Academy in Patna.

While Rai holds an MBA degree from Amity University, her would-be husband Tej Pratap is 12th pass.

Aishwarya, 25, has two younger siblings – one sister who studies in Bengaluru and a brother who is a lawyer at Patna High Court.

On the Lalu’s 70th birthday in 2017, when media had questioned Rabri Devi about marriage plans of her sons, she had replied that the family was searching ‘sanskari’ daughters-in-law for her sons. Rabri had said that she was searching for a girl who respects elders and abstain from trips to mall and cinema. She added that her daughter-in-law should be a home maker.

That set of conditions stated by Rabri Devi for a perfect bride for her sons had triggered a mild controversy but Lalu Yadav had moved quickly, explaining her seemingly regressive remarks to mean something very different.

"Sanskari bahu doesn't mean veiled, home bound, dependent lady. It means strong willed, loving, caring lady, whthr (whether) working women or housewife (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

The marriage ceremony next month gives Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a 14-term and was recently brought to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment and check-up, enough time to seek parole to join the family for the wedding.