

For AP special status, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu takes out cycle rally

ANI
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 11:09 am IST

Andhra CM also demanded immediate implementation of promises made by NDA in the State Reorganisation Act.

 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led the rally from Venkatapalem village to the State Secretariat in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday led a cycle rally in Amaravati to press for special category status for the state.

The chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president led the rally from Venkatapalem village to the State Secretariat and urged the Centre to provide special status to Andhra Pradesh, as promised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The chief minister also demanded immediate implementation of all the promises made by the NDA during the bifurcation of then united Andhra in the State Reorganisation Act.

The chief minister garlanded the statue of TDP founder NT Rama Rao before beginning the rally joined by TDP MLAs, MLCs, and party leaders.

 

Tags: andhra special status, n chandrababu naidu, chandrababu naidu cycle rally, ap reorganisation act
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

