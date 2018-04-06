The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

India, All India

Dalit BJP MP complains about CM Yogi to Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 6:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 6:02 am IST

Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar, a dalit, has alleged that he tried to meet the chief minister twice, but was “scolded and thrown out”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After a businessman accused UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath of refusing to hear his complaint, it is now a BJP MP who has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against the chief minister.

Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar, a dalit, has alleged that he tried to meet the chief minister twice, but was “scolded and thrown out”. The MP reportedly said he was facing discrimination by the administration in his constituency, and his complaints were not being heard by his own party. The MP has also sent a letter in this regard to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Chhote Lal KharwarChhote Lal Kharwar

Prime Minister Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken. “I have exhausted all options and met all top leaders with my complaints, but no action has been taken. You can check at the local level and find out how I am being treated by officials”, he said. He said he was raising cases of rampant corruption in the district administration and forest department in the Chandauli district near his constituency for nearly three years. After Yogi Adityanath came to power last year, he said he hoped the situation would improve, but nothing was done. He said his own land has been shown as encroached forest land by the authorities.

Chhote Lal said even local BJP leaders were working against him and his brother, who is a local politician, and were colluding with rival parties.

Tags: yogi adityanath, narendra modi, chhote lal kharwar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

2

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

3

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

4

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

5

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham