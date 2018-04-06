Dalit BJP MP complains about CM Yogi to Modi

Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar, a dalit, has alleged that he tried to meet the chief minister twice, but was “scolded and thrown out”.

Lucknow: After a businessman accused UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath of refusing to hear his complaint, it is now a BJP MP who has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against the chief minister.

Robertsganj MP Chhote Lal Kharwar, a dalit, has alleged that he tried to meet the chief minister twice, but was “scolded and thrown out”. The MP reportedly said he was facing discrimination by the administration in his constituency, and his complaints were not being heard by his own party. The MP has also sent a letter in this regard to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Prime Minister Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken. “I have exhausted all options and met all top leaders with my complaints, but no action has been taken. You can check at the local level and find out how I am being treated by officials”, he said. He said he was raising cases of rampant corruption in the district administration and forest department in the Chandauli district near his constituency for nearly three years. After Yogi Adityanath came to power last year, he said he hoped the situation would improve, but nothing was done. He said his own land has been shown as encroached forest land by the authorities.

Chhote Lal said even local BJP leaders were working against him and his brother, who is a local politician, and were colluding with rival parties.