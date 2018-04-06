The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

India, All India

Clarify CJI's role as master of roster: Shanti Bhushan files PIL in SC

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 3:16 pm IST

Shanti Bhushan filed PIL through Prashant Bhushan who asked SC's secretary general not to list the matter before a bench including the CJI.

Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan has stated that 'master of roster' cannot be unguided and unbridled discretionary power, exercised arbitrarily by the CJI. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan has stated that 'master of roster' cannot be unguided and unbridled discretionary power, exercised arbitrarily by the CJI. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Senior advocate and former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan on Friday filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the administrative authority of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as the master of roster and for laying down the principles and procedure to be followed in preparing it for allocation of cases.

Shanti Bhushan filed the PIL through his advocate and son Prashant Bhushan who wrote a letter to the apex court's secretary general stating that the matter should not be listed before a bench that includes the CJI.

In the letter, Prashant also said that it would be appropriate that the petition be listed before three senior-most judges of the top court for allocating it before an appropriate bench.

In the petition, CJI Dipak Misra has been named as one of the respondents along with the registrar of the Supreme Court.

The senior advocate has stated that the "master of roster" cannot be unguided and unbridled discretionary power, exercised arbitrarily by the CJI by hand-picking benches of select judges or by assigning cases to particular judges.

The petition said the CJI's authority as the master of roster is "not an absolute, arbitrary, singular power that is vested in the chief justice alone and which may be exercised with his sole discretion." It said that such an authority should be exercised by him in consultation with the senior judges of the Supreme Court in keeping with the various pronouncement of this court.

This petition assumes significance as on January 12 this year four senior most judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph - of the Supreme Court had called a press conference and said that the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place.

The four judges had also raised the issue of allocation of important and sensitive PILs before junior judges of the apex court.

Tags: shanti bhushan, chief justice of india, prashant bhushan, supreme court, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

2

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

3

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

4

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

5

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham