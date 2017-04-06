Tragedies happen when govt allows lynch mobs to rule: Rahul on Alwar incident

He also hoped the government would take stern action against those responsible.

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Rajasthan government over the death of a man after a "brutal and senseless attack" by cow vigilantes in Alwar, terming it a "shocking breakdown of law and order".

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, the Congress Vice President charged that the Prime Minister is propagating a vision where only one idea will prevail.

"This is a new vision for India that Narendra Modi is propagating. It is a vision where only one idea will prevail and any other idea, anybody who does not listen to or agree with Narendra Modi or RSS has no place in India. That's the vision," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He was asked to comment on the Alwar violence where a man was killed after an attack by cow vigilantes.

"That is what they are doing. This is going to have very severe consequences for the country. It is their way of thinking that anybody who does not believe in their way of thinking has no place in the country," he opined.

Earlier in a series of tweets, the Congress Vice President had hit out at the Rajasthan government for the "brutal and senseless attack" in Alwar.

"When government abdicates its responsibility and allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion happen. Shocking breakdown of law & order in Alwar," he said in a tweet.

He also hoped the government would take stern action against those responsible.

"We expect Government to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal and senseless attack...All right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality," he said on Twitter.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar district on Monday after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.

The incident took place on Saturday when 16 people were allegedly transporting bovine animals from Jaipur to Haryana.

The police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the case.