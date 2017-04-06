The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

RS passes GST with no amendments after Manmohan Singh intervenes

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 8:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 8:28 pm IST

All the states will now have to pass the States GST Bill after which the new indirect tax regime can be rolled out.

Former PM Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Former PM Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed four key bills of the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST), paving way for the government to launch on July 1.

According to an NDTV report, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had intervened in the Rajya Sabha just before the vote and had asked Congress members to not ask for amendments in the bills to ‘maintain consensus and federal agreement.’

With Congress holding the majority in the Rajya Sabha, the amendments moved by other parties were rejected.

All the states will now have to pass the States GST Bill after which the new indirect tax regime can be rolled out.

Speaking after the bills were passed, Singh said, "It could be a game changer but can't assume there will be no difficulties on the way."

Finance Minster Arun Jaitley, on the other hand, said that he was "happy at the fact that when it comes to enforcing GST bill all political parties came out in one voice".

He further added that a July 1 rollout was likely, saying that the final rules and rates will be approved on May 17, 18. 

The Lok Sabha earlier on March 29 passed four key GST Bills, rejecting amendments moved by the opposition.

The Bills are related to Central GST, Integrated GST, UT GST and GST Compensation.

The Central GST deals with taxation related to Centre, integrated GST deals in taxation of inter-state movement of goods and services while the Union Territory GST Bill covers taxation in Union Territories.

The compensation law has been prepared to give a legislative backing to the Centre's promise to compensate the states for five years for any revenue loss arising out of GST implementation.

According to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the prime objective of the GST is to have one tax and each assessee with one assessing officer. Under the GST, for one commodity there will be only one tax rate in the country.

The 'revolutionary' bill, which is said to be a culmination of all indirect taxes under one bracket, is being scheduled for rollout on July 1, 2017.

Tags: manmohan singh, gst, congress, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby in Mumbai survives despite losing pulse for 45 mins

2

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

3

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

4

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

5

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham