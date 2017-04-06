Rahul Gandhi, Yechury discuss tactics on amendments to GST bills

'The Left party is for voting and sending the bills back to Lok Sabha tomorrow,' a source said.

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met in Parliament on Wednesday and are learnt to have discussed tactics to be adopted on moving amendments on four bills related to GST.

The bills were presented to Rajya Sabha earlier in the day.

"The two leaders discussed the issue during their meeting inside Parliament. The Left party is for voting and sending the bills back to Lok Sabha tomorrow," a source said.

The Rajya Sabha took up the bills on Wednesday, with the Opposition questioning the government's preparedness to implement the indirect tax regime and urging for a mechanism to insulate taxpayers from harassment by tax authorities.