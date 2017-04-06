The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

India, All India

Lokpal row: Congress moves privilege notice on FM

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 1:48 am IST

The Opposition party raised the matter after the question hour.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday moved a privilege notice against finance minister Arun Jaitley, accusing him of misleading Parliament on the issue of appointment of Lokpal, the anti-corruption watchdog.

The Opposition party raised the matter after the question hour.

“The finance minister said that the bill was pending with the standing committee. He misled the House. The bill has been cleared by both the Houses and the President has also given his approval,” Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan intervened saying the matter was under her consideration, but that did not impress the Congress.

“He is such a learned lawyer. How can he mislead? You should refer the matter to the privileges committee,” Congress leader Mallikarjuan Kharge demanded.

“I cannot do it right away. I am looking into it,” the Speaker replied.

On March 29, the Opposition had unleashed a stinging attack on the government over the delay in appointment of Lokpal, a day after it had informed the Supreme Court that the anti-corruption ombudsman cannot be appointed without amending a law.

Even then, Mr Venugopal had strongly objected to attorney general Mukul Rohatgi’s comment in court that the existing law will have to be changed to substitute the Leader of Opposition with the leader of the single largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha, as a member of the Lokpal selection committee.

The Congress has also accused the government of weakening the agencies and institutions responsible for fighting graft and “bulldozing” laid down rules and procedures.

“The attorney general told the Supreme Court that appointment of the Lokpal has been delayed as amendment in law will have to be brought in. He is blaming Parliament for the delay. How can he blame Parliament? This is not acceptable,” Mr Venugopal said.

As several other Opposition lawmakers joined the Congress MP in attacking the government, Mr Jaitley intervened and said the required amendment in law was being considered by the parliamentary standing committee concerned.

When the issue was raised by Mr Venugopal in the Lok Sabha on March 29, the finance minister had said, “There is an amendment pending before the standing committee, let the report of the standing committee come expeditiously, we will follow it.”

On Wednesday, Mr Venugopal said he had moved a privilege motion because the minister “misled” the House. “Finance minister said the bill is in the standing committee, that is not true. The minister misled the House. I am seeking a privilege motion,” he said.

Tags: arun jaitley, sumitra mahajan, parliament, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shirdi Sai Baba shrine receives golden and silver articles worth Rs 4 crore

2

Chinese engineer fails to find bride, marries self-made robot

3

Muslim teen writes 'BlackLivesMatter' 100 times, gets into Stanford University

4

Dog at Nigerian wedding party fights suicide bomber

5

Queen Elizabeth II seeks phone operator to handle 4,000 calls per week

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham