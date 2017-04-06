Jaya won’t be declared convict in DA case: Supreme Court

The apex court had convicted AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala and two others in the case, while abating proceedings against Jayalalithaa.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismissed the Karnataka government’s petition seeking review of its verdict by which it had abated the proceedings against late J. Jayalalithaa in the Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets case.

The petition wanted a direction to declare the former Tamil Nadu CM a convict and guilty of corruption for the recovery of Rs 100 crore fine imposed on her by the trial court.

The Karnataka government had on March 21 moved the SC against its February 14 order contending that once the proceedings were abated, it would not be possible to recover the fine.

The SC held that the appeal in the DA case against the former CM ended with her death in December last year.