The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

India, All India

Gaikwad arrives in parliament, to speak on his 'assault' on Air India staff

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 12:02 pm IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut backed Gaikwad and said that he won't run away and will speak on the matter on the floor of the house today.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: Facebook/Ravindra Gaikwad)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: Facebook/Ravindra Gaikwad)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who is facing criticism for his alleged unruly behaviour with an Air India staff, arrived in Parliament on Thursday and is expected to share his side of story in front of the house.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut backed Gaikwad and said that he won't run away and will speak on the matter on the floor of the house on Thursday.

"Today there is a parliament session, he is in there and will keep his point of view in front of the house. Nobody from the Shiv Sena runs, Gaikwad ji will speak," said Raut.

According to reports, Sena MPs will urge Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to allow Gaikwad to make a statement in the Lok Sabha to give his side of the story, which may include a denouncement of the attitude of Air India and private airlines, as well as the role of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while demanding immediate revocation of his ban on boarding flights.

The Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra has been banned by airlines after a ruckus with an Air India employee recently.

Air India and six private airlines banned the 56-year-old MP from flying as he refused to apologise for the incident that triggered nationwide outrage.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, parliament, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

2

Vaisakhi resolution introduced in US Congress

3

Shirdi Sai Baba shrine receives golden and silver articles worth Rs 4 crore

4

Chinese engineer fails to find bride, marries self-made robot

5

Muslim teen writes 'BlackLivesMatter' 100 times, gets into Stanford University

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham