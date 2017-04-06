China protests Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, vows action

Beijing says move won’t benefit ‘obstinate’ India.

New Delhi/ Bomdila (Arunachal)/Beijing: China lodged a protest with India’s ambassador in Beijing over the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and warned that it would take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty interests. China’s contention was that India has “obstinately” allowed the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit the “disputed” parts of the state thereby causing “serious damage” to bilateral ties. India had already asked China on Tuesday not to create any “artificial controversy” over the visit since the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and that therefore no political colour be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and to his visits to states of India.

The 81-year-old spiritual leader — who reached Bomdila in West Kameng district of the state, thereby starting his nine-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh — said that India has never used him against China, even as he urged Beijing to give Tibet meaningful “self-rule” and “autonomy”. China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as south Tibet and claims it is part of its territory, even as New Delhi has always regarded it an integral part of India.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by news agencies as saying, “India in disregard to China’s concerns obstinately arranged the Dalai Lama’s visit to the disputed part of the eastern part of China-India border, causing serious damage to China’s interests and China-India relations. China firmly opposes this move. China’s stand on the eastern part of the borders is consistent and clear. India is keenly aware of the role played by the 14th Dalai Lama.” She added that by arranging his visit to those sensitive and disputed areas not only ran counter to the Indian side’s commitment to the issues related to Tibet, but also escalated disputes over the border area. China maintained that this went against the momentum of the sound growth of bilateral relations and “would not benefit India in any way”. “China will firmly take necessary measures to defend its territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests,” said Ms Chunying. However, when asked what measures the country would take, Ms Chunying did not elaborate. “We demand the Indian side immediately stop its actions using the Dalai Lama to undermine China’s interests and not hype up sensitive issues between the two countries and not artificially damage the foundation of the talks between the two countries on the border issues and bilateral legislations and take concrete actions to safeguard the China-India relations,” she said. She further asked if India honestly believed that Dalai was only a religious leader. “I think the answer is known to all. He is not just a religious figure. Therefore, his visit to the place will not be purely of religious purpose. So using the empty words to defend this arrangement is not reasonable,” she added.

The Dalai Lama in his discourse at the Buddha Park in Bomdila said that India had never used him against China. He added that he was a messenger of the ancient Indian thought and spoke about ahimsa, peace, harmony and secular ethics wherever he went. “Many Chinese love India but there are some narrow-minded politicians…they consider me a demon. We (Tibetans) are not seeking independence. We are willing to remain within the People’s Republic of China. I always admire the spirit of the European Union. Individual nations’ sovereignty is important, but that’s not so important. What are important are the common interests. So for material development to remain with the People’s Republic of China is in our interest. So, the Chinese government also should feel okay. At the same time the Chinese government should give us meaningful self-role/autonomy.”

He also thanked the government of India for taking great care of him since 1959 and said he was the country’s longest staying guest. “When I got freedom, when I first reached India, I entered through Arunanchal Pradesh. I have an emotional connect with the state. It is a special place for me,” he said, adding that he was a Buddhist and that the entire Himalayan range had been traditionally following Buddhist dharma.

The spiritual leader, who arrived here last evening from Guwahati accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday, will speak at Dirang and confer the “Avalokiteshvara Permission” at Thupsung Dhargyeling monastery in the morning. From April 8 to 10, The Dalai will deliver discourses in Tawang. Owing to the rescheduled visit, he will reportedly not be able to go to Itanagar.

New Delhi had earlier on Tuesday said: “The government has clearly stated on several occasions that His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader, who is deeply respected as such by the Indian people. No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India. The government, therefore, urges that no artificial controversy be created around his present visit to Arunachal Pradesh.”