The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, All India

BJP will continue working for poor, marginalised: Modi on party's foundation day

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 10:26 am IST

He said it is a matter of pride that people across India and across all sections of society have placed their trust in the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On the BJP's 37th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the struggle of cadres and said the party would continue to serve the country especially the poor and the marginalised with great vigour.

"On the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I congratulate the entire family of BJP Karyakartas working across the length and breadth of India," he tweeted.

"We recall with pride the hardwork of generations of BJP Karyakartas who built the Party brick by brick with the endeavour to serve society," said Modi, who visited the BJP headquarters here to pay floral tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whom he described as "our inspiration".

In another tweet, he said it is a matter of pride that people across India and across all sections of society have placed their trust in the BJP and expressed gratitude to them.

"Guided by the Mantra of Antyodaya, our efforts to serve India especially the poor & the marginalised continue with great vigour," he added.

BJP was formed on this day in 1980.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp foundation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shirdi Sai Baba shrine receives golden and silver articles worth Rs 4 crore

2

Chinese engineer fails to find bride, marries self-made robot

3

Muslim teen writes 'BlackLivesMatter' 100 times, gets into Stanford University

4

Dog at Nigerian wedding party fights suicide bomber

5

Queen Elizabeth II seeks phone operator to handle 4,000 calls per week

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham