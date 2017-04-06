The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

Babri Masjid demolition: SC reserves order on plea against Advani, Joshi

PTI
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 5:23 pm IST

SC will also decide whether the trial of the VVIP accused can be transferred from a court in Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior BJP leader L K Advani. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking restoration of conspiracy charges against senior BJP leaders including L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The apex court will also decide whether the trial of the VVIP accused can be transferred from a court in Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

There were two sets of cases relating the demolition of the disputed structure on December 6, 1992. The first involved unnamed 'karsevaks', the trial in which is taking place in a Lucknow court in Lucknow, while the second set of cases relates to the VVIPs in a Rae Bareli court.

A bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman also indicated that they may order holding of joint trial of the two sets of cases by transferring the trial from Raebareli to a Lucknow court.

The bench also said since 25 years have already passed, in the interest of justice it will consider ordering a time bound trial on day-to-day basis, to be completed preferably within two years.

Tags: supreme court, babri demolition, lk advani, murli manohar joshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Kashmiri cricketers sing Pakistan national anthem, detained by police

2

Video: Muscular cop evading a rat is cracking up the Internet

3

Teenager asks Emma Stone out for prom with La La Land inspired video

4

Watch: Golmaal Again team's pranks on each other are just too hilarious!

5

Vaisakhi resolution introduced in US Congress

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham