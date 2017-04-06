Babri demolition: Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi to face trial for conspiracy, rules SC

The Supreme Court has ordered a day to day hearing in Lucknow for the case to complete in two years.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Thursday ruled that senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be tried for conspiracy charges.

The court was hearing an appeal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the dropping of conspiracy charges against Advani and others.

The CBI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case must be revived.

The lawyer appearing for CBI said that 195 witnesses had already been examined in the Lucknow trial court, and 300 more were to be examined.

The CBI further said that in Rai Bareilly court, 57 witnesses had already been examined and 100 or more are likely to be examined.

The CBI further said that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC had upheld the lower court’s order in the case, and that criminal conspiracy charges were dropped against 21 accused, including several BJP leaders only on technical grounds.

The apex court had last month said that it would determine on April 6 whether conspiracy charges could be framed against Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 13 other BJP and VHP leaders.

The arguments are currently on in the Supreme Court.