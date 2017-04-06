AAP allotted houses to ministers in guise of office accommodation: Shunglu panel

The three-member Shunglu Committee was set up by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung.

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Aam Admi Party (AAP), the three-member Shunglu Committee, set up by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, has unearthed irregularities in the allotment of lands by Arvind Kejriwal-led government while alleging that party allotted residential house to its minister under guise of office accommodation.

The committee in its above 100-page report, raised questions on the allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue – a minister's bungalow used as party office – to AAP.

"Allotment of 206, Rouse Avenue, known as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg (Ministers residences), to AAP. On 08.10.2015 Chief Secretary circulated a decision of the Cabinet approving allotment of land to political parties for construction of offices. The Cabinet 'feels that there is an elected Government in National Capital Territory of Delhi and it has the prerogative to frame its own guidelines to allot land, to the political parties having their representation in Delhi Legislative Assembly.....' Since Land is a reserved subject this decision should be deemed null and void. It is clear that this decision to allot land to political parties was really to validate allotment of government accommodation to AAP," the report read.

Allotment of Type-V quarter to an MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi for accommodation purpose also got a mention in the report.

"In case of Sh. Tripathi, it was decided to allot a Type-V furnished accommodation to him. This type of accommodation provides over 2000 sq.ft. and is quite disproportionate to the need for office space for an MLA. Thus, it seems the idea was to allot a residential furnished house to Sh. Tripathi under the guise of providing him office accommodation," the committee said.

The Committee has also said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, has been provided accommodation despite not being entitled for one and no approval of the Lt. Governor was taken for the same.

"The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal was provided accommodation though in the ordinary course she was not entitled to it as per provisions of the Delhi Commission Women (Honorarium, Allowances and Conditions of service of Chairperson and Members and other Provisions) Rules, 2000. Rule 8, a residuary provision, can be invoked in a case as an exception to the general rule but, only the Lt. Governor can approve such an exception. However, in this case Lt. Governor's approval was not taken. It rendered the accommodation given by the Minister (PWD) as an irregular allotment," the report read.

Shunglu Committee , headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) V.K. Shunglu, was formed by Jung after Delhi High Court gave primacy to the LG in Delhi administrative affairs in August last year.