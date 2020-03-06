Friday, Mar 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus cases in India touch 31

ANI
Published : Mar 6, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2020, 2:17 pm IST

Apart from Delhi, coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan, Telangana, and Kerala

Representational Image (ANI)
 Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, taking the tally of people infected with the deadly virus to 31 in the country, Health ministry announced on Friday.

The patient has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.

"One more #COVID19 case in Delhi (resident of Uttam Nagar) has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 31. The patient has travel history from Thailand & Malaysia," Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, said.

Besides the national capital, Coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Kerala.

Tags: union health ministry, coronavirus in delhi, coronavirus positive, covid-19 in delhi, covid-19 in india, uttar pradesh, rajasthan, telangana, kerala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A television reporter holds a microphone as she walks through a street vandalized in violence in New Delhi, India (AP)

Record autopsies of people killed in Delhi violence: High court to hospitals

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court won't entertain plea on sedition law misuse

Representational image (PTI photo)

13 Iranian tourists quarantined in Amritsar over Covid19 fears

AAP MP Sushil Gupta provides hand sanitiser to a journalist in Parliament House on Thursday.

Curb fake news on Corona: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

MOST POPULAR

1

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

2

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

3

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

4

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

5

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham