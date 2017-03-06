'Won't let even PM's aircraft land in Kota': BJP MLA

Till airport for public is not built in Kota, we should not let even the Prime Minister's aircraft to land here, the BLP MLA said.

Kota (Rajasthan): Expressing displeasure over the lack of air connectivity to Kota, Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat has threatened not to let the aircraft of VIPs, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi land in the area.

"Kota's airport appears to be meant for political leaders and not people of Kota as only small aircraft of political leaders can land her. Till airport for public is not built in Kota, we should not let even the Prime Minister's aircraft to land here," Rajawat said at the inauguration of a post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) here.

Rajawat had earlier courted controversies for his statements.

After an altercation between BJP workers, led by party MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and policemen in Kota on February 19, Rajawat said he would have wrung the neck of the police if he was present at the spat site.

The flights from the Kota airport were discontinued in 1994 owing to lack of sufficient air traffic and other reasons.

The resumption of flight operations from Kota has been an old demand of people of the industrial and coaching city.