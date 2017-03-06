The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja scalped six wickets as India restricted Australia’s first innings lead to 87 runs. (Photo: BCCI) Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja scalps 6, Australia all out for 276
 
India, All India

'Won't let even PM's aircraft land in Kota': BJP MLA

ANI
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 12:54 pm IST

Till airport for public is not built in Kota, we should not let even the Prime Minister's aircraft to land here, the BLP MLA said.

BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat. (Photo: Facebook)
 BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat. (Photo: Facebook)

Kota (Rajasthan): Expressing displeasure over the lack of air connectivity to Kota, Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat has threatened not to let the aircraft of VIPs, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi land in the area.

"Kota's airport appears to be meant for political leaders and not people of Kota as only small aircraft of political leaders can land her. Till airport for public is not built in Kota, we should not let even the Prime Minister's aircraft to land here," Rajawat said at the inauguration of a post office passport seva kendra (POPSK) here.

Rajawat had earlier courted controversies for his statements.

After an altercation between BJP workers, led by party MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal and policemen in Kota on February 19, Rajawat said he would have wrung the neck of the police if he was present at the spat site.

The flights from the Kota airport were discontinued in 1994 owing to lack of sufficient air traffic and other reasons.

The resumption of flight operations from Kota has been an old demand of people of the industrial and coaching city.

Tags: bhawani singh rajawat, kota, kota airport, narendra modi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

32GB Space Grey iPhone 6 goes on sale on Amazon for Rs 28,999

2

India to gets its own mobile congress in September: COAI

3

2017 flagship smartphones will be very expensive

4

India hoists tallest tricolour at Attari border; Pak suspects espionage

5

Live, Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja scalps 6, Australia all out for 276

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham