The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 06, 2017 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

India, All India

Will make Delhi look like London on winning MCD polls: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 8:33 am IST

The AAP chief said his government delivered on the promises he made two years ago while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: AAP will make Delhi look like London if voted to power in the upcoming municipal polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, promising to clean up the national capital. He claimed his two-year-old government has done what the BJP dispensation in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh failed to do in 10-15 years.

"In the assembly polls you gave us 67 seats but this time do not leave any such gap. If we win the MCD polls, we will spruce up Delhi and make it look like London within a year," he said.

While campaigning for the upcoming MCD elections in Uttam Nagar, he sought to woo the residents of unauthorised colonies, places that lack basic amenities.

"We have also sent a proposal to the central government for regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The issue is pending before the Delhi High Court," Mr Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said his government delivered on the promises he made two years ago while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, a few residents of the area led by former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma showed black flag to Mr Kejriwal during his public rally there.

People raised slogans against the Chief Minister and burnt his effigies, alleging the work which began four years ago was not yet completed.

Kejriwal retaliated, saying "the BJP governments is Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh failed to accomplish in 10-15 years what we have done in two years". "We promised we would reduce power and water rates by half, we did it," he said.

People of Delhi are only paying Rs. 1,370 for 400 units of electricity, whereas in Gujarat it costs Rs. 2,700. In Uttar Pradesh, it is Rs. 2,600 for 400 units and people in Mumbai need to pay Rs. 4,000 for the same, he added.

Appealing to people to vote for AAP in large numbers, he said, "We do not have money to contest election. You (public) have to help us. One person should tell 100 people to vote for the AAP. We have to clean Delhi.

"Give all 272 seats to AAP. You have seen the Congress and the BJP. Both are corrupt. Only AAP works for you."

In Delhi, there are three municipal bodies -- north, south and east corporations -- which will go to polls in April. The BJP has been managing the civic bodies in the national capital.

Tags: kejriwal, mcd polls, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New sex toys can be controlled remotely by smart phone

2

'Finally I have younger brother, sister': Alia ecstatic as Karan becomes father

3

UP campaign: Bollywood 'tadka' adds zing to political speeches

4

The first house printed using mobile 3D printing technology in Russia

5

Science is proof that people pee in pools

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham