Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati's close aide surrenders before UP police

ANI
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 7:16 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: A close aide of rape-accused Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati on Monday surrendered before the Lucknow Police.

Head Constable Chandrapal is one of the seven accused in the rape case.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to stay the arrest of absconding Prajapati and asked him to approach the concerned court.

Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him, had approached the top court for a stay on his arrest.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri made it clear that it won't modify its order.

Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others in connection with the rape charges.

Prajapati's passport was revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country.

Earlier this week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.

