Delhi: 17-year-old dies as speeding Mercedes rams into his scooty

ANI
Published : Mar 6, 2017, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2017, 9:47 am IST

The damaged remains of the scooty. (Photo: ANI)
 The damaged remains of the scooty. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In yet another hit-and-run case in Delhi, a speeding Mercedes rammed into a scooty, killing its 17-year-old rider on the spot.

The incident took place at 11 pm.in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Atul Arora, a student of class 11.

The accused Mercedes driver is said to have fled from the spot after the accident.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched while all the CCTV cameras near the area are being scanned in order to extract clues to find the suspect and bring justice to the victim.

Initial investigation suggests that speeding is the cause of the accident.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

