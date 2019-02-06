VHP puts off Ram temple stir till Lok Sabha election

The Dharamsansad, in its just concluded meet at Kumbh in Prayagraj, had passed three resolutions, including one on the Ram temple.

The VHP, however, clarified that it will continue highlighting the issue and on April 6, Vijaymantra will be chanted in all temples across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The VHP on Tuesday said its campaign for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been suspended till general elections are over, as the Hindutva organisation does not want it to become an election issue.

On Tuesday, the VHP said that the section of seers, led by Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarka Sharda Peeth, will only create hurdle in the path of construction of the temple if they go ahead with their announcement of laying the foundation of the temple in Ayodhya on February 23.

The VHP also announc-ed that the Dharamsansad has decided that it will put off its campaign so that the temple does not become an election issue and the efforts of saints and seers are not ascribed as benefiting any political outfit in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

It had described the Modi government’s plea in the Supreme Court see-king permission to handover the non-disputed 67 acre land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to Janmbhoomi Nyas as a “positive step.”

“We have only put an alpviraam (semicolon) to our efforts (for temple construction) and not a purnaviraam (full stop),” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said.