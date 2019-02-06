Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

India, All India

UP govt forms SIT to investigate 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur

ANI
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 9:33 am IST

About 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India during the pogrom that broke out after Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in six months, an official statement said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 The SIT has been asked to submit its report in six months, an official statement said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to investigate the circumstances that led to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Headed by retired Uttar Pradesh director general of police, Atul, the team includes retired additional director (prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava and retired district judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal. It will also include a senior-level officer from the Uttar Pradesh police.

The SIT has been asked to submit its report in six months, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Tags: sit, 1984 anti-sikh riots, indira gandhi, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

