Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

SC will hear review pleas over Sabari verdict today

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 2:37 am IST

4 women move top court seeking to intervene as parties in case.

Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.
 Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions seeking review of the September 28, 2018, verdict allowing women of all ages to visit the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Nariman, A.M. Kanwil-kar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, will hear the petitions. On Tuesday, four women filed applications seeking to intervene in support of the judgment. Two of the applica-nts — Bindu and Kanaka Durga — had entered the temple on January 2. Some contempt petitions have also been filed.

Ms Bindu, who teaches law at Kannur University School of Legal Studies, said that she has intense desire to pay her respects to “Dharma Shastha”, who is worshipped as Lord Ayyappa. Reshma Nishant and Shanila Satheesh have filed the other plea.

The apex court, by a maj-ority of 4:1, had held den-ial of entry of women only on the ground they are menstruating violates Ar-ticle 14 of the Constituti-on, namely right to equality. The rule brought by Kerala in 1965 denying en-try of women in the age group of 10 to 50 violated the right of women to worship.

Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.

Kanaka Durga said that she is a believer of all Hindu gods and narrated the discriminatory practises she had to face during menstrual period, such as isolating her in another room, not permitting her to touch the well or draw water from it, etc.

The petition narrated their attempt to enter temple on December 24, 2018, which got foiled due to protests. Later, on January 2, they entered the temple with police assistance. They said that the judgment needs no interference, as it does not suffer from any patent error.

A batch of review petitions filed by Nair Service Society and others contended that the restriction based on age of a female is not a restriction, which amounts to discrimination on the ground of “only” of sex.

Tags: supreme court, sabarimala ayyappa temple

Latest From India

Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raise slogans during a protest against government policies including low milk procurement rates and loan waiver in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

On development, populism & nation’s interest

In this file photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen at an election campaign in Amethi. The Congress on January 23 appointed her as All India Congress Committee general secretary for UP East. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka’s ‘shock & awe’ entry rattles BJP not just in east UP, but beyond too

The VHP, however, clarified that it will continue highlighting the issue and on April 6, Vijaymantra will be chanted in all temples across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)

VHP puts off Ram temple stir till Lok Sabha election

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP flays Mamata Banerjee for ‘histrionics’

MOST POPULAR

1

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

2

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

3

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

4

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

5

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham