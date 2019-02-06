Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

India, All India

Sabarimala row: Local court allows Kanakadurga to enter husband's house

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 11:28 am IST

In January’s first week, Kanaka Durga along with Bindu managed to enter the hill shrine.

Durga was earlier assaulted by her mother-in-law for entering the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Durga was earlier assaulted by her mother-in-law for entering the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala: One of the women who entered Sabarimala temple, Kanaka Durga entered her in-law’s house on Tuesday in Malappuram district after a local court allowed her to stay at her in-law’s house.

An interim order was issued by a local court in north Kerala's Malappuram on Tuesday after Kanaka Durga's petition saying that she had the right to stay at her husband's home.

Durga had filed a complaint with district officials after her in-laws locked her out of the house and she had to move to a government shelter under police protection.

Durga said, “I got the court order and I could enter my house. I'm happy. I could not see my children today, but I hope I can see them next time. I don't have any difficulty to stay with them, they are not ready to stay with me. Everything will be solved.”

The local court will hear the case next on March 11.

Kanaka Durga and another woman, 40-year-old Bindu Ammini, were the first ones of menstrual age to enter the famous hilltop shrine in decades.

However, when Durga returned home on January 15 morning, her mother-in-law allegedly came at her with a stick and beat her until she could barely stand.

Later, the Supreme Court instructed Kerala Police to ensure that both women were provided with round-the-clock security.

Sabarimala has been the subject of intense controversy since September 28 last year, when the Supreme Court junked an age-old ban on women between 10 and 50 years entering the hill shrine.

Tags: kanaka durga, sabarimala temple, sc veridct on sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala

Latest From India

Ladu Kishore Swain was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aska parliamentary constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate. Swain garnered over five lakh votes and won with a majority of over three lakh votes. (Photo: ANI)

BJD's Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

Her official Twitter handle is @SushriMayawati. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interactions' with people

DGCA report said the pilots realised the mistake when the plane stopped climbing. (Representational image)

GoAir pilots shut down wrong engine, restarts it after bird-hit: report

The officer said, 'On reaching his place, the police team found the doctor very restless and spotted blood on the floor. Shocked to find the police at his residence, he admitted to the crime.' (Photo: ANI)

MP Doctor kills driver, chops body into pieces, puts them in acid

MOST POPULAR

1

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

2

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

3

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

4

USB stick found in Leopard seal poo

5

Android devices with Apple-like 3D sensing tech expected this year

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham