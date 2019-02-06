Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh teacher to hang for raping minor in March

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST

The accused has indicated to move Supreme Court against the lower court order, jail officials said.

If the execution was carried out, Gond would be the first under the new legislation to hang the child rapists. (Representational image)
 If the execution was carried out, Gond would be the first under the new legislation to hang the child rapists. (Representational image)

Bhopal: The Jabalpur Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh has begun preparations to hang a school teacher on March 2 following the “black warrant”— final order for execution- issued against him by a local court in Satna in the state for raping a 4-year-old girl last year.

Satna district and sessions court issued the “black warrant” on Sunday after Madhya Pradesh high court upheld the death sentence pronounced in the case by the trial court, according to local government counsel.

The accused, Mahendra Singh Gond, would be hanged till death at 5.00 am on March two inside Jabalpur Central Jail as mandated by the court unless Supreme Court intervened in the case, a senior officer of Jabalpur Central Jail said on Tuesday.

“We have received the hard copy of the order on Monday and informed the accused about it”, Jailor J.K. Mishra said.

If the execution was carried out, Gond would be the first under the new legislation to hang the child rapists.

The jail authorities have initiated a move to hire a hangman from outside the state since there is no hangman in MP to carry out capital punishment.

The accused has indicated to move Supreme Court against the lower court order, jail officials said.

Gond had abducted the child in Nagod area in Satna district on the night of June 30, 2018 and took her to a nearby jungle where he brutally raped her.

He had then abandoned her at the crime spot thinking her as dead.

Her family members had found her lying in a pool of blood and then rushed her to the district hospital.

Tags: child rapists, jabalpur central jail, rape case

Latest From India

Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raise slogans during a protest against government policies including low milk procurement rates and loan waiver in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

On development, populism & nation’s interest

In this file photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen at an election campaign in Amethi. The Congress on January 23 appointed her as All India Congress Committee general secretary for UP East. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka’s ‘shock & awe’ entry rattles BJP not just in east UP, but beyond too

The VHP, however, clarified that it will continue highlighting the issue and on April 6, Vijaymantra will be chanted in all temples across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)

VHP puts off Ram temple stir till Lok Sabha election

Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.

SC will hear review pleas over Sabari verdict today

MOST POPULAR

1

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

2

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

3

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

4

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

5

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham