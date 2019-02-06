Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Pandey, husband arrested for shooting at Gandhi effigy

Police has registered a case against 13 people, including Puja Shakun Pandey, who is seen aiming at the effigy with a toy gun in a video.

"No regrets. We have not committed any crime. We have used our Constitutional right, " says Pooja Pandey. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey from Tappal in Aligarh district for recreating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary, ANI reported. They were produced before a local court on Wednesday.

Pooja Pandey said, "No regrets. We have not committed any crime. We have used our Constitutional right."

The police had registered a case against 13 people, including Puja Shakun Pandey, who is seen aiming at the effigy with a toy gun in a video. The accused have been booked under related sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, police had arrested five people related to the case. Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband had been underground since the event on January 30.

Ashok Pandey had blamed Gandhi for the partition. “We don’t find anything wrong in it because the country celebrates Ravan Dahan as well by recreating the scene,” he said. “We have done the act inside our office premises.”