Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

Discipline Kolkata police chief: MHA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 2:36 am IST

The home ministry claimed that Mr Kumar’s “undisciplined behaviour” was in violation of service rules for initiating the proceedings.

The ministry while quoting the extant provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 stated the same had been violated by Mr Kumar. (Representational Image)
 The ministry while quoting the extant provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 stated the same had been violated by Mr Kumar. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Tension could further escalate between Centre and the West Bengal government as the Union home ministry on Tuesday asked the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on the grounds of indiscipline and violation of service rules.

In a written communication to the state chief secretary, the home ministry has stated that according to the information available with it, Mr Kumar and some other police officers sat on a dharna along with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the Metro Channel in Kolkata and this was prima facie in violation of the extant provisions of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968/AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The letter further says, “In view of the above, the West Bengal government is requested by the MHA to initiate action against the officer and intimate the action taken in this regard (sic).”

The home ministry claimed that Mr Kumar’s “undisciplined behaviour” was in violation of service rules for initiating the proceedings.

The ministry while quoting the extant provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 stated the same had been violated by Mr Kumar.

The home ministry in its detailed reference to the Service Rules said that no member of the service shall make any statement of fact or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the central government or a state government.

Tags: rajeev kumar, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee raise slogans during a protest against government policies including low milk procurement rates and loan waiver in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

On development, populism & nation’s interest

In this file photo Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen at an election campaign in Amethi. The Congress on January 23 appointed her as All India Congress Committee general secretary for UP East. (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka’s ‘shock & awe’ entry rattles BJP not just in east UP, but beyond too

The VHP, however, clarified that it will continue highlighting the issue and on April 6, Vijaymantra will be chanted in all temples across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)

VHP puts off Ram temple stir till Lok Sabha election

Significantly, the lone woman in the bench, Justice Indu Malhotra, was the sole dissenter to the majority judgment.

SC will hear review pleas over Sabari verdict today

MOST POPULAR

1

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

2

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

3

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

4

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

5

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham