Discipline Kolkata police chief: MHA

New Delhi: Tension could further escalate between Centre and the West Bengal government as the Union home ministry on Tuesday asked the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on the grounds of indiscipline and violation of service rules.

In a written communication to the state chief secretary, the home ministry has stated that according to the information available with it, Mr Kumar and some other police officers sat on a dharna along with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the Metro Channel in Kolkata and this was prima facie in violation of the extant provisions of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968/AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The letter further says, “In view of the above, the West Bengal government is requested by the MHA to initiate action against the officer and intimate the action taken in this regard (sic).”

The home ministry claimed that Mr Kumar’s “undisciplined behaviour” was in violation of service rules for initiating the proceedings.

The ministry while quoting the extant provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 stated the same had been violated by Mr Kumar.

The home ministry in its detailed reference to the Service Rules said that no member of the service shall make any statement of fact or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the central government or a state government.