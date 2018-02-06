The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul more than a match for Modi, fit to lead Oppn bloc: MV Moily

PTI
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 5:21 pm IST

Moily claimed Cong's victory in recent Rajasthan bypolls is a clear indication that the NDA govt is facing a lot of 'unpopularity'.

Moily claimed the Congress would get a majority in Rajasthan which goes to polls later this year and that the UPA would also form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.
 Moily claimed the Congress would get a majority in Rajasthan which goes to polls later this year and that the UPA would also form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi has emerged as "more than a match" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the aspiration of the party and youth is to see him as the country's PM, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said in Hyderabad.

Asked about media reports suggesting that senior leaders like NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, both of whom were earlier in the Congress, maybe nursing an ambition to lead the UPA, he said, "Ambition is different, but the practical reality is another (matter)."

"The Congress has a pan-Indian person and identity," the former chief minister of Karnataka said, stressing that only a party having nationwide presence fits the bill to lead the opposition bloc against the BJP.

The former Union minister claimed the Congress' victory in the recent bypolls in Rajasthan is a clear indication that the NDA government is facing a lot of "unpopularity" and the "national-level graph" of the prime minister is "steeply coming down".

"The election 'jumla' (rhetoric) will not be trusted by the people. There is a total trust deficit. There is a lot of difference between what they (the BJP) assure and what they implement," Moily alleged.

He claimed the Congress would get a majority in Rajasthan which goes to polls later this year and that the UPA would also form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi would be projected as the UPA's prime ministerial candidate, Moily said, "Yes, he is our Congress president, this is our aspiration...of the entire country...youth require it."

"Now, he is more than a match to Narendra Modi, he has emerged like that, as a strong personality," he said.

On the perception in some quarters that senior politicians like Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee might be reluctant to work under Rahul Gandhi, he said, "these are localised conflicts".

"Each party would like to develop itself as a national party, nothing wrong with it. Ultimately, to face a communal party like the BJP, I think there is some understanding between the Congress party and other parties which are opposed to communal parties, and this kind of understanding, I don't think there is a dispute," Moily said.

He termed Sonia Gandhi - who recently stepped down as the Congress president but continues to be parliamentary party leader and UPA chairperson - as an "inspirational personality" for his party, the UPA allies and for the country.

"The Congress has never intended to impose its leadership on anybody (the UPA allies). It's a question of how you approach. There should be a pan-India personality of a political party, particularly to lead an alliance against the communal party like the BJP, you require a credible and pan-Indian personality...party," he said.

On suggestions that the Congress lost out in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections as it did not project a chief ministerial candidate, Moily said it may be one of the reasons but it's not the sole one.

The Congress cannot have a uniform policy on projecting a leader for the post of chief minister as it depends on the situation and circumstances in the party as well as the states concerned, he said.

"From state to state, this will change. State to state things will differ. And we cannot have a uniform policy (in different states) or approach to name the leader for chief ministership," Moily added.

Tags: m veerappa moily, rahul gandhi, congress, opposition bloc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Harry fights Palace to win wedding invitation for Fergie

2

Pak journalist takes social media by storm after covering own wedding

3

Hot tea can increases your risk of esophageal cancer: Study

4

There is a new ice-cream flavour in town, and it contains cheetos

5

Raid trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saurabh Shukla's face off is highlight of intriguing drama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Leading Ukrainian designers presented their new collections among a number of other events dedicated to the world of high fashion. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Ukraine Fashion Week celebrates high couture

Copenhagen Light Festival is based on flourishing and competent light art and design environment with strong traditions.

Lights brighten up nights at Copenhagen festival

The prison in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has set up a shelter for stray dogs within the prison compound and tasked a group of inmates with taking care of the animals. (Photos: AP)

Inmates in Serbian prison care for stray mutts while serving time

A large group of flamingos arrives at Thane creek near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai. The Maharashtra Government has declared the area along the western bank of the Thane Creek as the "Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary". (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

In Photos: Flamingoes arrive in Mumbai

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham