The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan deploys heavier guns

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Feb 6, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2018, 1:30 am IST

Army vice-chief vows ‘befitting reply’ over LoC shelling.

In the last 35 days since the start of the new year, seven Indian Army soldiers and two BSF personnel have lost their lives due to Pakistan shelling from across the LoC. (Photo: AP)
 In the last 35 days since the start of the new year, seven Indian Army soldiers and two BSF personnel have lost their lives due to Pakistan shelling from across the LoC. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With an obvious eye on scaling up the already-explosive border situation, Pakistan has started using heavier guns, including 120mm guns, whose indirect fire and parabolic trajectory causes the maximum damage.

Sunday’s shelling with such guns at Bhimber Gali in Rajouri hit a post of a Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) unit that was manning a crew-served weapon, killing four Indian soldiers, including a 22-year-old Army captain. On Monday, the Army vice-chief, Lt. Gen. Sarath Chand, warned Pakistan: “We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply ... (Our) action will speak for itself”.

Pakistan’s resorting to heavy-calibre guns, in place of LMGs and smaller weapons, usually draws an equal response from the Indian side, which is forced to use equal calibre guns in a tit-for-tat response.

A crew-served weapon is one that is manned by more than one person, like an LMG, where one person keeps on pulling the trigger while another keeps on feeding the ammunition rounds.

JKLI soldiers are drawn from among locals in Jammu and Kashmir and just a little over half of its fighting men are Muslims, while the other half comprises Hindus, Sikhs and Ladakhi Buddhists.

A top official of India’s military establishment suggested to this newspaper the possibility that the Pakistani shell may have penetrated a weakened part of the roof of the post, that gave way. “Usually, our posts have shell-proof roofs, but this one shell must have hit a weakened part or landed in an opening which caused the explosion inside the bunker, leading to the loss of lives,” he said.

“Usually small arms, LMGs and MMGs are used in the heated India-Pakistan cross-border firing across the LoC. Such weapons are used for direct firing. While heavier guns like 120mm use indirect firing, where there is much greater chance of creating havoc. This is an obvious bid to step up the tension,” the official added.

“Moreover the site of the incident, about 600 metres from the LoC, is a very thickly wooded mountainous area where Pakistani Army posts are located in much higher altitudes than Indian posts,” he said.

In the last 35 days since the start of the new year, seven Indian Army soldiers and two BSF personnel have lost their lives due to Pakistan shelling from across the LoC.

Tags: pakistani army, indian army, jammu and kashmir light infantry

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians share personal passwords with partners: Study

2

Man has incestuous affair with daughter, wife discovers from child's journal

3

Queen Elizabeth upset over death of Windsor swans, bird flu suspected

4

Here are the different names Royals have when they visit Scotland and Ireland

5

Masterpiece by Raza to under hammer for first time

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Jhanvi Kapoor and others rocked LFW '18 with their impeccable style and beauty.

Gorgeous! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut own the show at LFW 2018

Checkout the exclusive pictures of Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan with GF Natasha Dalal. The glamorous B-town celebs were snapped by the paparazzi. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs spotted: Rani, Varun with GF Natasha and others clicked

The team of ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ launched the trailer of their film at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Veerey Ki Wedding: Pulkit, Kriti send out invitations for their 'special day'

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kicked off in style with the fashion appearances of several Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Shahid, Mira, Taapsee, Huma, Saqib dazzle on the ramp on day 1

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham