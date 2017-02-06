The Asian Age | News



TN Governor accepts CM O Panneerselvam's resignation

Published : Feb 6, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Governor asked Panneerselvam and his council of ministers to continue till alternative arrangements are made.

Tamil Nadu Governor accepted O Panneerselvam's resignation from the post of Chief Minister. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao on Monday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his council of ministers.

This paves the way for Sasikala Natarajan, the former close aide of Jayalalithaa for 30 years, to take over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She is likely to take oath on February 9.

61-year-old Sasikala was elected as the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party on Sunday replacing Panneerselvam.

Her election brings back a long-held tradition in the party by which both the leader of the party and the government is one and the same.

Interestingly, outgoing Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had stood in for the late Jayalalithaa twice due to court cases and was sworn-in after her death on December 5, proposed Ms Sasikala’s name for the top post of the state. Once sworn-in, Ms Sasikala will be the third woman Chief Minister of the state after late Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

